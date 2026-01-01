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    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with black and yellow connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Part number: 6.389-479.0

    10 m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. M 22 x 1.5 with anti-kink sleeve.
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