High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.391-864.0Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With rotary coupling, 2 x M 22 x 1,5
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
400
Length (m)
10
Connecting Thread
2 x M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
4.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com