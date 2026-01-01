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    High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure hose, coiled, with quick-connect fittings on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.110-074.0

    15 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.
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