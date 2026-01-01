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    High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled blue Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow accents and connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Part number: 6.110-053.0

    With blue, non-marking and animal fat resistant outer covering: durable high-pressure hose (ID 8), 10 m long, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock hand screw connection at both ends.
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