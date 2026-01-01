High-pressure hose Longlife, 30 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.110-023.0Robust high-pressure hose with double steel core, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Nominal size DN 8, 30 m long, for up to 400 bar pressure.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. Pressure (bar)
400
Length (m)
30
Connecting Thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com