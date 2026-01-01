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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 40 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure hose, coiled in black and yellow, with connectors, displayed on a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 40 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Part number: 6.110-076.0

    High-pressure hose with 2-compartment steel insert, AVS hose reel connection, as well as EASY!Lock manual screw connection.
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