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    High pressure hose pipe cleaning DN6 14M | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors, set against a plain white background.

    High pressure hose pipe cleaning DN6 14M

    Part number: 6.392-632.0

    The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
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