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    Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC | Kärcher

    Kärcher Holder C65 vehicle with enclosed cab, large tyres, and a rear cargo bed, shown in a studio setting.

    Implement carriers

    Holder C 65 SC

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.330-190.0

    • Year-round use
    • Compact design for maximum manoeuvrability
    • Wheel load compensation and load limit control for greater work safety
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