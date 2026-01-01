Implement carriers Holder C 65 SC | Kärcher

With the multifunctional implement carrier C 65 SC, municipal and commercial users find a high-quality partner for all everyday challenges. The implement carrier is in its element as an off-road and on-road vehicle and comes with all features that characterise a Holder. It is equipped with a 65 hp turbo diesel engine and a 2-person cab. Its articulated steering ensures optimal manoeuvrability, precision and directional stability. It also reduces the manoeuvring effort and allows precise work close to the edges whilst protecting the soil at the same time. The hydraulic wheel load compensation, mechanical differential locks, mechanical front PTO shaft and the 3-dimensional front lift allow professional year-round use at the highest level. The comfort cab can be mounted at 3 heights depending on the application and offers an optimal 360° panoramic view for enhanced safety. The innovative equipment in this vehicle class such as an inner mudguard to prevent dirt penetration, an electronic hand and foot pedal, as well as a digital combination display for showing various vehicle functions, are also on board.

High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools. Ergonomic and comfortable cab Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Doors on both sides for safe entry and exit to side facing away from the road. Very easy servicing Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Tanks can be swivelled out on both sides for easy cleaning and service access.