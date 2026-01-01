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    Implement carriers Holder C 65 TC | Kärcher

    Kärcher municipal vehicle with enclosed cab, front lights, and rear cargo bed, positioned on a white background.

    Implement carriers

    Holder C 65 TC

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.330-191.0

    • Year-round use
    • Wheel load compensation and load limit control for greater work safety
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