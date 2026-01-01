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    Implement carriers Holder C 70 TC | Kärcher

    Kärcher municipal vehicle with a cab and open cargo bed, featuring headlights and a licence plate.

    Implement carriers

    Holder C 70 TC

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 8.324-796.0

    • Wheel load compensation and load limit control for greater work safety
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