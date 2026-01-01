Implement carriers Holder S 75 | Kärcher

Whether it's winter service or green maintenance and irrigation, the new Holder S 75 performs a wide range of tasks of the highest quality for you. Its articulated steering guarantees maximum manoeuvrability even in narrow areas or on pavements. This enables agile, precise and directionally stable working with perfect work results. The permanent all-wheel drive distributes the power of the 75 hp engine optimally to all four wheels and ensures excellent traction. With a clearance width of 1.31 metres (depending on tyres), the municipal implement carrier can easily reach every nook of its area of operation 365 days a year. Even the toughest operations can be easily controlled from the comfort cab.

High variability for vehicle types, construction and expansion options Flexible use and large selection of powerful implements. Quick-change system enables 1 person to change implements without the need for any tools. Two standard attachment areas (front/rear) and a 3rd attachment area for articulated implements. Ergonomic and comfortable cab Optimal room climate in all weathers with air-conditioning, heating, and rotating air nozzles. 360° panoramic view for unobstructed view of working area and safe manoeuvring. Ergonomically arranged working area. Easy service access Daily service work is possible without removal of implements. Hydraulically tiltable engine compartment cover allows tilting with articulated machine. Swivel-mounted or foldable side parts on right and left sides.