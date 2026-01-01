Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.110-110.030 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).
Max. Pressure (bar)
140
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Length (m)
30
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual