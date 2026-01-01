Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 max.2 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.110-046.0The 10 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
Max. Pressure (bar)
250
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Length (m)
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual