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    Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 max.2 | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher premium pipe cleaning hose with metal connectors, featuring product specifications printed on the surface.

    Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 max.2

    Part number: 6.110-047.0

    The 30 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).
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