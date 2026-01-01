☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with attached black hose, mounted on a metal frame, against a white background.

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m

    Part number: 2.110-004.0

    Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine, incl. connection hose for the machine HP outlet. Rotatable under pressure with EASY!Lock connection.