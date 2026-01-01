Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.110-004.0Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine, incl. connection hose for the machine HP outlet. Rotatable under pressure with EASY!Lock connection.
Length (m)
30
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
9.4
Scope of supply
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com