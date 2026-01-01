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    Hose reel attachment kit for HDS gasoline machines, 20 m | Kärcher

    Black hose reel with attached hose, featuring a crank handle and mounting bracket, set against a white background.

    Hose reel attachment kit for HDS gasoline machines, 20 m

    Part number: 2.110-005.0

    Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine. For safe and tidy storage of high-pressure hoses (with connection hose to machine HP outlet). Rotatable under pressure with connection 22 x 1.5.
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