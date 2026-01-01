Hose solar | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over €50
Klarna available at checkout
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.392-978.0High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 7. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.
Length of telescopic tube (m)
8.5
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com