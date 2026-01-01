Hot water generator HWE 12/20-42kW | Kärcher

The Kärcher water heater is a powerful electric high-pressure hot water generator that heats water immediately at high pressure, ensuring a constant temperature. It is ideal for stationary high-pressure cleaners with a water flow of up to 1300 l/h and a pressure of up to 210 bar, but can also be used for mobile machines. Installation on the high-pressure side of the high-pressure machine is quick and easy. The water heater has a heating output of 42 kW and only consumes electricity when hot water is required. This makes it particularly environmentally friendly as, unlike oil or gas burners, no exhaust gases are produced. Plus, there is no open fire, which makes it ideal for use in places where burners are not permitted. At a water flow of 13 l/min (800 l/h), the water temperature is increased by 45 °C. The maximum achievable temperature is 95 °C with a water inlet temperature of 50 °C. The machine is easy to operate and particularly robust, as both the frame and cover as well as the electric heating coil are made of stainless steel.

High electrical heating output of 42 kW Hot water is available within a few seconds. The constant work temperature is 60 °C when the water flow is 800 l/h and the inlet temperature is 15 °C. High flexibility Suitable for stationary and mobile high-pressure cleaners with a flow rate of up to 1300 l/h and a pressure of 210 bar. The electric water heater is installed on the high-pressure side of a high-pressure cleaner and only heats when hot water is needed. The water heater can be used both outdoors and indoors. Environmentally-friendly and user-friendly The water heater works exclusively electrically and does not use conventional energy such as diesel or gas. The water is heated electrically in the machine, which means that, unlike oil or gas burners, no exhaust gases are produced. No open fire, making it suitable for use anywhere where it is difficult or prohibited to emit exhaust from a burner. Maximum energy efficiency High energy efficiency, as – unlike low-pressure boilers – no hot water needs to be stored. It is only heated when hot water is required. Simple plug-and-play installation and straightforward operation. Maximum safety and simple operation Includes flow switch to protect against dry running. With safety thermostat to prevent the formation of vapour. The required water temperature can be set using a temperature controller.