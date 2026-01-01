Intensive Dirt Remover CP 930 | Kärcher

Intensive Dirt Remover CP 930 is the ideal pre-cleaning solution for self-service washing stations, but is equally suitable for prewashing cars and commercial vehicles in vehicle wash systems. The powerful pre-spraying agent is effective in all temperature ranges, as well as being fast-acting and gentle on materials. The detergent from Kärcher's high-performance CP line makes grease, oil, dirt caused by emissions, and insects expand, which in turn reliably loosens these deposits for far better cleaning results in the subsequent cleaning steps. With surfactants that are degradable according to OECD, the pre-cleaning agent is environmentally friendly and also quickly separates oil and water in the oil separator.