iSolar 400 Advanced | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.368-093.0The iSolar 400 water-driven disc brush (working width 400 mm) is designed for water flow rates of 1,100-1,300 l/h. For small to medium-sized photovoltaic systems (including elevated systems).
Flow Rate (l/h)
1100 1300
Water feed temperature (°C)
max. 40
Connecting Thread
M 18
Diameter (mm)
400
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas