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    Industrial vacuum IVR 100/24-2 Sc M ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical body, mounted on a wheeled base for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 100/24-2 Sc M ACD

    Part number: 9.990-645.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
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