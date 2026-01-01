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    Industrial vacuum IVR 100/30 Sc H ACD | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a tall cylindrical design, mounted on a wheeled base for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 100/30 Sc H ACD

    Part number: 9.990-648.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
    • Wear-free side channel blower, user-friendly set-down mechanism
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