Industrial vacuum IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD Set | Kärcher

Extra-low and compact IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD Set entry-level industrial vacuum cleaner with certified filter engineering for dust class M, which ensures the safe vacuuming of small quantities of fine swarf as well as combustible and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). The robust design and the small footprint of the vacuum cleaner ensure a long service life in tough day-to-day operations in industrial settings. With two powerful bypass motors, the machine is ideal for maintenance cleaning in workshops or production halls. An internal reinforced pocket filter with large filter area (1.4 m²) and effective filter cleaning, as well as a cyclone-like pre-separation system, ensures reliable pickup of fine dusts. The stainless steel collection tank is connected to the vacuum cleaner by means of a practical and easy-to-operate set-down mechanism. The intelligent sound damping reduces the operating noise without compromising on performance. Thanks to its high-quality wheels and small dimensions, the IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD Set impresses with superb manoeuvrability and maximum versatility.

ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Conforms to the IEC 60335-2-69 standard. Particularly robust, particularly flexible With practical, movable suction hose port/pipe bend. Despite its very compact design, it features numerous options for carrying accessories. Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Convenient, manual filter cleaning Effortless operation by means of an ergonomically placed lever if required. Extends the life of the filter and thus reduces the maintenance effort. Identical cleaning results, regardless of the amount of force used. Equipped with large pocket filter For safely vacuuming solids and dusts up to dust class M. For the safe and economical vacuuming of combustible dusts. Special geometry of the filter prevents suctioned solids getting caught.