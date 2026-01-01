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    Industrial vacuum IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with attachments, including a hose, nozzle, and wand, set on a white background.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVR 35/24-2 Sc Me M ACD Set

    Part number: 9.990-991.0

    • ACD – Applied for Combustible Dust
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