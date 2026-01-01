Industrial vacuum IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Set | Kärcher

The compact IVR-L 100/24-2 Tc Set is a solid industrial vacuum cleaner with tilting chassis, 100-litre container and accessories ( 3m PU hose, handle, standard PVC nozzle and 40 ltr strainer basket). This makes the vacuum cleaner ideal for picking up large quantities of liquid and/or solids such as swarf (as dust-free as possible). The swarf basket makes it easy to separate the solids from the liquid. Thanks to the 360° rotating hose connection on the suction head, you can vacuum all around the vacuum cleaner without the suction hose getting tangled. The current filling level can be seen at all times through the drain hose. Either the drain hose or the tilting chassis can be used for emptying. The robust design, oil-resistant castors and oil-resistant power cable ensure a long service lifetime – even in the toughest industrial applications. It is even robust enough to be picked up by a forklift truck.

Ergonomic tilting chassis Sophisticated system for safe, manual, effortless emptying. Frame system enables ergonomic tilted emptying using the roll-off mechanism. Quick and easy emptying of the container: just tip backwards and you're done! High robustness, flexibility and modularity Machine and chassis very robust and equipped with high wall thicknesses. Rotatable hose connection with up to 360° rotatable pipe bend. Optionally available with overfill protection, strainer or accessories holder. Visual filling level indicator Transparent hose for checking the amount of fluid absorbed. The hose is also used for easy emptying. Fitted with two very quiet fan motors For powerful suction power and optimum cleaning performance. Fans can be switched on separately for individual suction power as required. Very quiet drive head ensures that the cooling air is blown out evenly. Equipped with compact surface filter of dust class L Reliably prevents coarse particles from entering the suction turbines.