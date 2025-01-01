Free Shipping Over €50
Industrial vacuum
Part number: 1.573-622.0Certified for dust class M: IVS 100/40 M super-class industrial vacuum for vacuuming large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. With 4 kW side channel blower and three-phase motor.
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Air flow (l/s / m³/h)
138 / 500
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
175 / 17.5
Container capacity (l)
100
Container material
Stainless steel
Rated input power (kW)
4.2
Vacuuming type
Electric
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
75
Main filter dust class
M
Filter area for main filter (m²)
2.2
Weight without accessories (kg)
142
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
148.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1202 x 686 x 1465
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
