    Kärcher industrial vacuum cleaner with a cylindrical metal body, grey housing, and wheels for mobility.

    Industrial vacuum

    IVS 100/40 M

    Part number: 1.573-622.0

    Certified for dust class M: IVS 100/40 M super-class industrial vacuum for vacuuming large quantities of fine dusts that are hazardous to health. With 4 kW side channel blower and three-phase motor.
