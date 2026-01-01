Jet pipe flexible 0,85m, 850 mm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.394-655.0With the special PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 for use in applications with medium to hard water, hot water high-pressure cleaners and their most important components as well as water-conducting parts are reliably protected against lime deposits. As a result, the water flow through the heating coil is ensured and the unit performance remains constant, while users can save energy and massively reduce maintenance costs for time-consuming decalcification measures at the same time. The PressurePro Machine Protector RM 110 is HACCP-compliant and therefore suitable for use in food-processing companies.
Max. working pressure (bar)
210
Length (mm)
850
Temperature (°C)
max. 150
Connecting Thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com