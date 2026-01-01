Scrubber drier K Mop 46 | Kärcher

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Scrubber drier
Part number: 1.783-484.0
Battery platform
36 V battery platform
Drive type
Battery
Traction drive
Advance by brush rotation
Working width, brushes (mm)
460
Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
4 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
1840
Practical area performance (m²/h)
1200
Battery type
Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Voltage (V)
36
Capacity (Ah)
7.5
Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
1
Run time per battery charge (h)
approx. 1
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
58 81
Charging current (A)
6
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
50 - 60
Brush rotational speed (rpm)
350
Water consumption (ml/min)
440
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
67
Colour
anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg)
22.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
446 x 551 x 1154
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily
Product information
Application areas