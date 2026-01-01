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    Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 2SB | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with yellow brushes, grey body, and black seat, featuring a steering wheel and rear warning light.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 100/120 R Bp Pack 2SB

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.280-175.0

    • Electric sweeper, 240 Ah wet battery, battery charger, high container emptying
    • 1270 mm working width, 7620 m²/h area performance, 120 l container volume
    • 3.5 h battery run time, round filter, two side brushes, flashing beacon
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