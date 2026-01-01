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    Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 RI Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on sweeper with steering wheel, black seat, and orange warning light, featuring a large front brush.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 130/300 RI Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.186-149.0

    • Electric sweeper, 360 Ah wet battery, battery charger, high container emptying
    • 1300 mm working width, 10,400 m²/h area performance, 300 l container volume
    • 3.5 h battery run time, pocket filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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