Vacuum sweeper KM 130/300 RI Bp Pack | Kärcher

Robust, durable and ideal for applications with a high volume of dirt and dust in interiors and exteriors: the KM 130/300 R I Bp industrial sweeper from Kärcher. Its large waste container and powerful motor allow for cleaning operations of up to 3.5 hours, while the sturdy protective metal frame and easy lever operation are perfectly tailored to the tough conditions of industrial settings. With standard features including a highly effective pocket filter system and the optional side brush speed regulation to efficiently feed waste to the sweeper roller with minimal dust dispersion, the KM 130/300 R I Bp guarantees virtually dust-free sweeping, even in extremely dusty environments. The user-friendly design also incorporates a comfort seat, handy storage compartments and LED indicator lights to show the current operating status. Puncture-proof full rubber wheels, LED front lights and a warning beacon are designed to ensure safety in the immediate working environment. Other available attachment kits further increase safety and make the machine a cleaning specialist. The battery and charger are included in the scope of supply.

Simple, robust lever operation All important functions can be operated via levers for convenience. LED indicator lights for the operating status. Convenient 1-pedal operation with changeover switch for forwards and reverse travel. Hydraulic high container emptying Waste can be emptied safely, easily and with no contact. Effortless system for emptying container at height of up to 1.40 m. Optional side brush speed regulation Optimum feed system directing the waste to the sweeper roller. Effectively reduces dust dispersion during sweeping. Significantly lower dust impact for the user. User-friendly ergonomic design Comfort seat can be adjusted to suit the user's height. Enables fatigue-free working, even for long periods when necessary. Easy accessibility of the control elements for a relaxed working environment. Large-area pocket filter The large filter area keeps dust levels down during sweeping. Practical filter cleaning with vibrating motor. Fully hydraulic traction drive and driven main sweeper roller and side brush Very low-maintenance, saving time and money. Wear-free drive engineering. Ultra-durable even in harsh working environments. Very easy servicing Easily accessible pocket filter system. Low-maintenance technology with fully hydraulic drive and no electronics. Hydraulic rear-wheel drive with solid rubber tyres Easy to manoeuvre even in confined spaces. Puncture-proof tyres made of solid rubber, making sharp objects no problem. Dustpan principle Good intake of fine and coarse waste. Low dust dispersion.