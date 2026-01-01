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    Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R Bp Pack | Kärcher

    Grey and black Kärcher ride-on sweeping machine with a front-mounted brush, driver's seat, and amber warning light, presented on a white background.

    Vacuum sweeper

    KM 150/500 R Bp Pack

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.186-130.0

    • Electric sweeper, 700 Ah wet battery, battery charger, high container emptying
    • 1500 mm working width, 12,000 m²/h area performance, 500 l container volume
    • 2.5 h battery run time, flat pleated filter, side brush on the right, flashing beacon
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