City sweeper MC 250 Zero Emission | Kärcher

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City sweeper
This device requires instruction
Part number: 1.442-264.2
Drive type
Electric
Traction drive
Two-wheel drive
Motor rating (kW)
90
Driving speed (km/h)
min. - max. 60
Working width with 2 side brushes (mm)
2625
Working width with 3 side brushes (mm)
2710
Waste container (l)
2500
Water tank (l)
80 - 400
Fresh water tank (l)
265
Wheelbase (mm)
1980
Permissible total weight (kg)
6000
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4491 x 1300 x 1995
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas