City sweeper MC 250 Zero Emission | Kärcher

The Kärcher MC 250 e!ectric is an all-electric sweeper. Its drive concept enables quiet and efficient street cleaning without local CO₂ emissions, even in noise-sensitive areas or at night. Thanks to the 78 kWh high-performance battery, a long range for an entire shift is guaranteed. This vacuum sweeper impresses with its outstanding cleaning performance. Its powerful suction system picks up the coarsest dirt and effectively traps fine dust – certified with 4 stars according to EUnited. The focus of the design is on maximum comfort and user-friendliness: the spacious two-person comfort cab is ergonomically designed. The machine is equipped with hydro-pneumatic suspension, independent suspension and automatic air conditioning. The intuitive operating concept with central display creates a pleasant working environment. The switchable all-wheel steering also ensures maximum manoeuvrability, even in the tightest of spaces. With a generous 2.5 m³ waste container and water reclamation system as standard, the MC 250 e!ectric extends operating times as stops can be optimally planned. The service-friendly design ensures low operating costs and easy maintenance.

Spacious 2-person comfort cab with optimal view of the work environment Intuitive, simple and user-friendly operation. Hydro-pneumatic suspension for a high level of driving comfort – independent of the load. Multi-function display in the steering wheel rim to quickly check operating status and settings without having to take your eyes off the work environment. Largest waste container in its class Flow-optimised stainless steel waste container with over 2 m³ volume. Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity. Water reclamation system with separate water tank as standard 78 kWh high-performance battery Excellent range for long operations. Efficient operation over an entire shift. Fast charging time thanks to 22 kW power. Easy service access Convenient handling and good accessibility. Switchable all-wheel steering For excellent manoeuvrability. For greater area coverage. Convenient handling and good accessibility Powerful electric drive: for hydraulics, fan and drive mode. Quiet and durable: efficient operation over long working days. Without local CO₂ emissions: cleans without exhaust gases.