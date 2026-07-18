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    City sweeper MC 250 Zero Emission | Kärcher

    Kärcher MC 250 electric street sweeper with dual rotating brushes, grey cab, and white body, isolated on a white background.

    City sweeper

    MC 250 Zero Emission

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.442-264.2

    • High cleaning performance with long run time
    • Convenient handling
    • Electric, quiet in operation
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