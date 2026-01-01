Melamine pad, Grey/white, 356 mm, 2 Piece(s) | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.371-021.0White melamine disc pad for intermediate and deep cleaning of microporous surfaces, as well as fine stone and other hard floor coverings. Can also be used for removing grey haze.
Colour
Grey/white
Diameter (mm)
356
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com