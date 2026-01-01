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    MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm | Kärcher

    White, rectangular microfiber cloth with a soft texture, laid flat against a plain white background.

    MF Mop Head Bendable Duster 60 cm

    Part number: 9.212-022.0

    Microfibre mop head for Bendable Duster MultiLink 60 cm.
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