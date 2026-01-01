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    Microfibre roller, 300 mm | Kärcher

    White cylindrical roller with green stripes and black plastic end, designed for cleaning applications.

    Microfibre roller, 300 mm

    Part number: 4.762-453.0

    Ideal for fine stoneware tiles. Microfibre roller for the reliable and gentle removal of grey haze.
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