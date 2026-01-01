☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    MultiLink Adapter D 23 mm | Kärcher

    Grey and teal Kärcher accessory nozzle, cylindrical with ribbed texture, isolated on a white background.

    MultiLink Adapter D 23 mm

    Part number: 9.212-087.0

    Terminal cone MultiLink system for handles and poles.
    Make an enquiry