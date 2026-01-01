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    Nozzle 030 for dual nozzle operation HKF 50 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with hexagonal base and threaded end, designed for high-pressure applications.

    Nozzle 030 for dual nozzle operation HKF 50

    Part number: 6.415-444.0

    High-pressure full jet nozzle 030 for interior cleaning heads with a spray angle of 0°, made of hardened stainless steel and with 1/8-inch thread.
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