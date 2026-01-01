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    Nozzle connector/screw connector | Kärcher

    Brass nozzle with engraved symbols and numbers, featuring a threaded end and a green rubber ring.

    Nozzle connector/screw connector

    Part number: 4.111-022.0

    For attaching high-pressure nozzles and accessory parts to the HD trigger gun (with nozzle screws) - 1 x M 22 x 1.5/1 x M 18 x 1.5.
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