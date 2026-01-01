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    Nozzle kit for wet blasting attachment 075 | Kärcher

    Metal cylinder and small cylindrical component on a white background.

    Nozzle kit for wet blasting attachment 075

    Part number: 2.637-907.0

    Nozzle kit with wet blasting nozzle and nozzle insert (type specific). For optimal Kärcher wet blasting attachment performance. Only in combination with wet blasting attachment 4.762-010/-022.
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