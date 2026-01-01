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    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0075 | Kärcher

    Metal cylinder, nozzle, and black rubber stopper on a white background.

    Nozzle pack TR wet jet set 0075

    Part number: 2.112-028.0

    Comprising wet jet nozzle and nozzle insert – only in conjunction with wet jet unit for 4.115-000.0 | 4.115-006.0.
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