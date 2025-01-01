Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Voltage (V)
220 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 60
Air flow (l/s)
61
Vacuum (mbar / kPa)
220 / 22
Container capacity (l)
75
Rated input power (W)
1000
Standard nominal width ( )
40
Cable length (m)
10
Cable material
Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
76
Colour
silver
Weight without accessories (kg)
25.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
31.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
695 x 540 x 1012
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
