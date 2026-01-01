Pad brown 25 cm | Kärcher

The brown cleaning pad from Kärcher is an effective, compact aid for intensive, general and maintenance cleaning of non-textile floors and other non-delicate surfaces which cannot be accessed with a cleaning machine. The medium-duty abrasive pad is also perfect for removal of wax and build-up on small areas and in corners and edges. For manual applications, Kärcher recommends using with our corresponding hand pad holder; for floor cleaning, Kärcher recommends using our pad holder with joint and handle.