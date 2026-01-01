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    Pad disk complete STRONG BD75, 375 mm | Kärcher

    Circular black pad with textured surface and central attachment hub, featuring small holes evenly distributed across the pad.

    Pad disk complete STRONG BD75, 375 mm

    Part number: 4.762-591.0

    Required for use of melamine pads, but can also be used for normal pads. Pad drive board with lots of extra hooks for holding pads. Extra-strong hold of the pad at the pad drive board of the cleaning head D 75. 2 pc. required.
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