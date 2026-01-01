Pad Sole Strap Tape 60 cm | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.999-322.0Replaceable pad sole (60 cm) for the 60 cm hook-and-loop duster from Kärcher. With textured foam for an improved cleaning result.
Programme
STANDARD
Textile usage
Textiles Single-use
Working width (cm)
60
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight per product (kg)
0
Package weight (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
600 x 100
Dimensions, packaged (mm)
600 x 100 x 30
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas