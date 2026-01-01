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    Pad white 25 cm | Kärcher

    White rectangular cleaning pad with a textured surface, set against a plain white background.

    Pad white 25 cm

    Part number: 6.999-102.0

    Kärcher white, versatile cleaning pad for intensive cleaning of floors and surfaces.
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