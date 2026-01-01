PartsPro Cleaner Extra, powder RM 63 | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-255.0Removes even the most stubborn stains such as oils, greases, drawing lubricants, soot, etc. For cleaning parts that are not sensitive to alkali, such as engines, gearboxes, small hardware, castings, etc.
Packaging size (kg)
20
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13.2
Weight (kg)
20
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
750 x 450 x 120
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas