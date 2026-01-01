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    PartsPro Cleaner Extra, powder RM 63 | Kärcher

    Large white bag with a label featuring text and images, lying flat on a white surface.

    PartsPro Cleaner Extra, powder RM 63

    Part number: 6.295-255.0

    Removes even the most stubborn stains such as oils, greases, drawing lubricants, soot, etc. For cleaning parts that are not sensitive to alkali, such as engines, gearboxes, small hardware, castings, etc.
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