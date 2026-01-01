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    PartsPro Cleaner RM 39 | Kärcher

    Yellow container of Kärcher RM 39 detergent with label showing usage instructions and product details.

    PartsPro Cleaner RM 39

    Part number: 6.295-165.0

    Gentle cleaning and degreasing agent effectively removes oil, grease and soot stains from metal parts and provides temporary corrosion protection.
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