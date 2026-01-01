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    Power Nozzle 40°, 045 | Kärcher

    Metal nozzle with "Kärcher" engraved on the side, featuring a cylindrical shape and a central hole.

    Power Nozzle 40°, 045

    Part number: 2.884-523.0

    Power nozzle with a 40° spray angle and fan jet, suitable for large areas and sensitive surfaces.
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