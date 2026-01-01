☀️SHOP AUGUST OFFERS: UP TO 25% OFF ❱

    PowerControl spray lance 027 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with adjustable nozzle, shown on a white background.

    PowerControl spray lance 027

    Part number: 4.112-043.0

    The PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 027 allows infinitely variable adjustment of the pressure directly in the gripping area and thus an exact adaptation of the power to the respective task.
    Make an enquiry