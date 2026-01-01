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    PowerControl spray lance 034 | Kärcher

    Grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with adjustable nozzle, shown on a white background.

    PowerControl spray lance 034

    Part number: 4.112-045.0

    Infinitely variable pressure adjustment during operation directly in the operator's gripping area, especially for machines without servo control function. The cleaning performance can be adapted to the respective task in an instant. The low pressure mode for the application of the cleaning agent and the adjustment of the jet level round off the product.
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