PowerControl spray lance 042 | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.112-046.0Our PowerControl spray lance with nozzle size 042 makes possible the appropriate cleaning performance for each cleaning task. Infinitely variable and precise pressure adjustment directly within reach.
Connecting Thread
EASY!Lock
Colour
anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com